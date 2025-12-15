Faulty design of new model jail near Bhubaneswar has scope of suicide, escape: Report

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Prisons has found design lapses in the New Model Jail on the outskirts of the capital which it claimed can compromise safety of inmates as well as of the premises. Certain designs in the prison can facilitate suicide attempts too, its report said.
Raising the concerns, it has written to the Home department and sought its intervention. Now under-construction in Jamujhari, the model jail is being built by the Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation (OSPH&WC).
It is being set up to bring reforms in jail administration in the state and will be an environment-friendly prison with net-zero carbon emission and zero discharge facility.
Citing a joint inspection report, the prisons wing said, the provision of an iron grill over the front window space of each cell or room may facilitate easy suicide scope for the prisoners. It was also opposed to the provision of the skylight in the high security ward in view of the safety and security of the inmates.
In the civil ward too, it has suggested that the skylight be removed to avoid suicide bids by the inmates, and opposed the construction of a narrow corridor which will affect the free movement and obstruct adequate ventilation. In the high security ward area, an extra wall between both sides of the corridor obstructs adequate ventilation and free movement, the report said.
In a letter to the Home department, the directorate flagged wide ranging issues like construction of additional gates at the cells of the high security ward. There are 24 cells in the high security ward and each has three gates. Out of them, one is unnecessary and poses security complications, it said.
In first-time offender and other male wards, the prisons directorate pointed out that there were no windows in any ward for cross ventilation, and the construction of an extra wall has reduced the width of each room which is in violation of the specific area for the inmates as prescribed under Odisha Model Jail Manual rules.
The directorate said the female ward has defects like ventilation points above the windows which may facilitate suicide bids, and high walls of the toilets, obstructing observation of the guarding staff.
Jamujhari New Model Jail is being constructed over 50 acre of land. It’s designed to ensure the inmates live in a nature- friendly and spacious environment. However, there are no day toilets in any ward and there is no provision of a dining hall too, said the directorate in its report.
The defects and discrepancies in construction of the model jail building will not only hamper the living condition of about 2,500 inmates but also violate their human rights. This will even invite legal complications, it added.
The prisons directorate requested the Home department to constitute a high-level committee to examine the discrepancies in the construction of the model jail and recommend suitable corrective measures.