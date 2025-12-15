Faulty design of new model jail near Bhubaneswar has scope of suicide, escape: Report

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Prisons has found design lapses in the New Model Jail on the outskirts of the capital which it claimed can compromise safety of inmates as well as of the premises. Certain designs in the prison can facilitate suicide attempts too, its report said.

Raising the concerns, it has written to the Home department and sought its intervention. Now under-construction in Jamujhari, the model jail is being built by the Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation (OSPH&WC).

It is being set up to bring reforms in jail administration in the state and will be an environment-friendly prison with net-zero carbon emission and zero discharge facility.

Citing a joint inspection report, the prisons wing said, the provision of an iron grill over the front window space of each cell or room may facilitate easy suicide scope for the prisoners. It was also opposed to the provision of the skylight in the high security ward in view of the safety and security of the inmates.

In the civil ward too, it has suggested that the skylight be removed to avoid suicide bids by the inmates, and opposed the construction of a narrow corridor which will affect the free movement and obstruct adequate ventilation. In the high security ward area, an extra wall between both sides of the corridor obstructs adequate ventilation and free movement, the report said.

In a letter to the Home department, the directorate flagged wide ranging issues like construction of additional gates at the cells of the high security ward. There are 24 cells in the high security ward and each has three gates. Out of them, one is unnecessary and poses security complications, it said.