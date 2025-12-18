Odisha CM Majhi announces plans for Greater Berhampur City

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced plans for a Greater Berhampur City during his visit here on Wednesday.

Attending the 42nd anniversary celebration of Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir (SSVM) at Nilakanthanagar, the chief minister directed the Ganjam administration to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Greater Berhampur City plan.

He said like all important cities across the country, the area of Berhampur will be increased. The Town Planning scheme will be implemented in Berhampur to provide all basic services in a planned manner.

“Two plans have been prepared which will not only develop the peripheral areas of Berhampur but also benefit the landowners,” he said.

Majhi informed that a six-lane road connecting Berhampur and Jeypore will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore. Besides, 10 important roads will be constructed for development of communication in Berhampur city and nearby areas at a cost of Rs 52.17 crore.

Besides, to promote the local cuisine, food streets will be developed at various places across Berhampur city.

“More projects will be implemented in the coming days for development of the city. Berhampur and Ganjam will play an important role in building a prosperous Odisha,” he said.