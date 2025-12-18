Odisha CM Majhi announces plans for Greater Berhampur City

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced plans for a Greater Berhampur City during his visit here on Wednesday.
Attending the 42nd anniversary celebration of Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir (SSVM) at Nilakanthanagar, the chief minister directed the Ganjam administration to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Greater Berhampur City plan.
He said like all important cities across the country, the area of Berhampur will be increased. The Town Planning scheme will be implemented in Berhampur to provide all basic services in a planned manner.
“Two plans have been prepared which will not only develop the peripheral areas of Berhampur but also benefit the landowners,” he said.
Majhi informed that a six-lane road connecting Berhampur and Jeypore will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore. Besides, 10 important roads will be constructed for development of communication in Berhampur city and nearby areas at a cost of Rs 52.17 crore.
Besides, to promote the local cuisine, food streets will be developed at various places across Berhampur city.
“More projects will be implemented in the coming days for development of the city. Berhampur and Ganjam will play an important role in building a prosperous Odisha,” he said.
The chief minister further said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has implemented the National Education Policy 2020 in Odisha.
“We are going to start the State Curriculum Framework based on the national curriculum in order to increase creativity and self-reliance among students. We have implemented the Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamik Vidyalaya scheme to provide quality education to children at the primary level.”
The government is also emphasising on recruitment of competent teachers and creation of necessary infrastructure for teaching. “We have taken steps to create 45,000 teacher posts within next next years. We have decided to provide free textbooks to children from next academic year till Class X. Our government is working with commitment to develop the education sector in the state,” said Majhi.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister garlanded the statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and paid tributes to freedom fighter Mohan Nayak and social worker Shibaram Mahapatra. He was accompanied by several ministers and MLAs.