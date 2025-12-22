OSCPCR launches probe into gang-rape of minor girl in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has launched its investigation into the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl by two men under Saheed Nagar police limits on December 18.

“We have held discussions about the incident with district child protection officer. Two members of district child protection unit will meet the victim on Monday and collect the details of the crime from her,” said OSCPCR chairperson Babita Patra adding, further steps will be taken after they submit a report to the commission.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police is also set to designate the incident as a Red Flag case and monitor its investigation. Police said only two accused were involved in the crime.

“After receiving a complaint on December 19, a case was registered and a search operation launched immediately to nab the accused. Both were apprehended from the city,” said an officer of Saheed Nagar police station.