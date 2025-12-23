OUAT students stage protest over research stipend

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of students at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) on Monday launched an indefinite protest accusing the state government of failing to extend financial support for their research.

The agitating students of different PG and PhD courses announced of continuing their peaceful protest till the university or state government gives them written assurance regarding fulfilment of their demands.

They alleged that while students of agriculture universities in other states including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam were getting a stipend of nearly Rs 10,000 a month at the PG level and around Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 or more at PhD level for their research work, no such support was being provided to the students in Odisha.

“Our study is completely research based and we are spending thousands of rupees every month for the purpose but there is no reimbursement for the same, irrespective of the fact that we are students.

This is the reason why many students are quitting their studies midway and looking for jobs to sustain themselves,” said a protesting student.

Another student said they had been running from pillar to post meeting the dean and vicechancellor to Agriculture secretary, deputy chief minister and the chief minister for the last four months but haven’t received any concrete assurance from the university or the government that their grievance will be considered. “This has now become a necessity for us,” he said. The protesters further reiterated that they will continue their agitation in the cold till their demands were met.