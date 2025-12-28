Orissa HC orders arrest of foreign vessel MV The Patron over admiralty suit

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday, ordered the arrest of a foreign vessel MV The Patron (IMO 9481439), presently lying near Paradip Port, in an admiralty suit filed by JALDHI Overseas Pte Ltd, seeking recovery of $202,000 (approximately `1.81 crore).

The matter was taken up urgently by a vacation bench after the plaintiff’s counsel mentioned apprehensions that the vessel might leave Indian waters shortly. By way of special notice, Justice MS Raman took up hearing at 4.45 pm on the day.

JALDHI Overseas Pte Ltd initiated admiralty proceedings under Section 5 of the Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Act, 2017, alleging breach of charter party terms by the vessel owners. The plaintiff contended that it had chartered MV The Patron for transportation of 75,000 metric tonnes of rock phosphate from Jordan to Paradip. However, due to engine failure in August 2025, the vessel allegedly suffered a drastic reduction in speed, resulting in a prolonged delay of nearly four months in discharge of cargo.

According to the plaintiff, despite repairs, the vessel continued to sail at sub-optimal speed, leading to disputes over revised hire rates, bunker calculations, and off-hire claims. To ensure discharge of cargo, the plaintiff claimed it was compelled to pay $1,82,000 under protest.