Sacred, Yet dignity defies the dead as Swargadwar itself gasps for breath

PURI: As the sea breeze wafted in from the vast expanse of the Bay of Bengal, Saroj Barik sat cross-legged on the cold floor of Swargadwar in Puri on a December night, staring at his grandmother’s body laid out on a bamboo bier. It had been three hours since Saroj and his family arrived from Bhingarpur, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, at the holy crematorium but the final rites of the deceased elder was yet to commence.

“Our serial number is 106. We will be allotted one of the ‘Antim Bishram’ pindis after four more bodies are moved to the pyre for cremation,” said Saroj as the family waited for their turn to bring the body to the final rest platform for the rites.

The grief of losing a loved one is not only an emotional crisis to tide over at Swargadwar, the protracted wait before that final goodbye hurts too. Saroj is not the only one who faces this ordeal. An unprecedented rise in the number of cremations in recent months has left the system stretched and the facilities overwhelmed at the holy crematorium as scores of families return with mixed experiences.

“Out of 28 pindis (platforms) only 24 were in use, while the rest had been kept for emergencies. However, the surge in the number of bodies forced all 28 pindis to be put to use,” said one of the staff.