Odisha government grants permission for elevated driveway construction to boost Bhubaneswar railway station redevelopment

The BDA is also planning to develop commercial areas over the land allotted to them. The Indian Railways is investing Rs 419 crore for the redevelopment of the city station, which will result in the creation of state-of-the-art facilities and amenities for passengers.

The project components include entry from both sides, an air-concourse connecting all the platforms, separate entry and exit points, lift and escalators, baggage security check-in area, information centre, food plaza and waiting room.

A railway official said, the collaboration between BDA and railways is a crucial component in the modernisation of the station and will accelerate the overall project timeline.

“Construction is expected to begin immediately, with work starting on the foundation for the elevated driveway. The overall project, which includes the station’s new entry and exit routes, lifts, escalators on all platforms and an air-concourse, is on track,” he said.