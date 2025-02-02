E&IT department asked to prepare plan for future AI use in government

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday asked the Electronics and IT department to create a research-based ecosystem on the requirement and use of artificial intelligence (AI) in official matters.

The directive was given at the meeting of all secretaries presided over by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja at the Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The growing use of AI in different works outside the government was discussed at the meeting. As there is constant interaction among government agencies, departments and officials with outside players some of whom use AI, it was felt that there is a need for the government to prepare for the new-tech age.

Official sources said the Electronics and IT department has been asked to submit its findings and recommendations within a month.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Housing and Urban Development and Water Resources departments were asked to ensure last point coverage of drinking water in the villages and urban areas. A central monitoring system has been developed by the TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) to monitor functioning of transformers at the last point. They were asked to implement the system adopted by TPCODL in the field of drinking water supply and functioning of the lift irrigation points.

All the department secretaries were asked to ensure that people get services under the Right to Public Service Act without facing any hassles or difficulties. They have been asked to submit a report to the state government within February 15 on the status of implementation of the Act in their respective departments.

A presentation on ‘meeting decision monitoring system’ developed by the Centre for Modernising Government Initiatives (CMGI) was made at the meeting. The system enables secretaries to monitor the progress of various works under their departments real-time.

The chief secretary also asked the Cooperation department to prepare a report on the necessary reforms to be made for creating markets for agricultural products of the state.