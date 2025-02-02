Odisha HC declines to intervene in Netaji Museum, Biju Patnaik Park maintenance issue

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has declined to issue notices on a petition seeking intervention against authorities allegedly proceeding without inviting tenders to award work to a specific agency for providing manpower for maintenance of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthplace Museum and Biju Patnaik Park in the city.

Kedar Prusty, a former corporator of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), had filed the petition. Advocate Lalit Kumar Maharana made submissions on Prusty’s behalf citing a reply given by the minister of Housing and Urban Development in the state Assembly.

“The minister had categorically replied that Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) would conduct a transparent bidding process to select an agency for the operation and maintenance of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthplace Museum and Biju Patnaik Park and it would be done as per law,” he contended.

However, while disposing of the petition recently, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice MS Sahoo said, “We are not inclined to direct issuance of notice. Instead, we direct, petitioner will obtain certified copy of this order and communicate to CDA and CMC and are to be thereby made aware of answer given by the minister, for the authorities to act accordingly.”