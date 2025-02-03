Mayurbhanj: Body of missing real estate broker found in forest, wife cries murder

BARIPADA: The body of a missing real estate broker of Baripada was recovered in a forest of Betnoti area in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as 45-year-old Salku Marandi, a resident of Damdarpur in ward no-19 under Baripada municipality. He was missing since January 29. Salku was reportedly into real estate business in Baripada and nearby areas.

Sources said on Wednesday morning, Salku went to see a land plot in Kuliana area but did not return home and his mobile phone was switched off. In the evening, his wife Jhansi Rani Marandi became worried and contacted his business partners. However, they denied having any knowledge about Salku’s whereabouts.

Unable to find her husband, Jhansi lodged an FIR in Bhanjpur police station. Basing on her complaint, police registered a case under section 140 (2) of BNS on Saturday and launched a search to trace the land broker.

On Sunday morning, some locals of Betnoti were collecting firewood in the forest when they spotted a body lying there. On being informed, Betnoti police rushed to the spot for investigation. Later, the body was identified to be that of Salku.

Jhansi suspected that her husband was murdered over some business dispute. “One of his business partners had taken Rs 34 lakh from Salku. Though my husband repeatedly asked for the money, he was not returning it. Besides, there was another dispute over a land deal among his business partners. I believe Salku was murdered and his body disposed of in the forest,” she claimed.

IIC of Bhanjpur police station KK Rout said two suspects have been detained and are being interrogated. Salku’s body was sent to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway.