Two mega drinking water projects delayed, villagers brace for another tough summer in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: A large number of villagers in Mahakalapada, Marsaghai, Rajnagar and Pattamundai blocks in the district are bracing for another tough summer as construction of two mega drinking water supply projects continues to move at a snail’s pace.

Foundation stone of the ambitious project at Mahakalapada was laid by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik in 2018. Taken up at a cost of Rs 241 crore, the project was supposed to be completed in two years. However, it is yet to see the light of the delay.

The project aims to supply water in the salinity-hit coastal pockets of Mahakalapada and Marsaghai blocks. It will benefit a population of 2.36 lakh by providing drinking water through pipelines to 148 villages of 26 panchayats in Mahakalapada and 52 villages of 16 panchayats in Marsaghai.

Similarly, construction of the Rs 298 crore drinking water project, foundation stone of which was laid at Rajnagar in 2020, is moving at a tardy pace. Supposed to be completed within three years, the project aims to provide drinking water to 220 villages of Rajnagar and Pattamundai blocks.