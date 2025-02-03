Two mega drinking water projects delayed, villagers brace for another tough summer in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: A large number of villagers in Mahakalapada, Marsaghai, Rajnagar and Pattamundai blocks in the district are bracing for another tough summer as construction of two mega drinking water supply projects continues to move at a snail’s pace.
Foundation stone of the ambitious project at Mahakalapada was laid by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik in 2018. Taken up at a cost of Rs 241 crore, the project was supposed to be completed in two years. However, it is yet to see the light of the delay.
The project aims to supply water in the salinity-hit coastal pockets of Mahakalapada and Marsaghai blocks. It will benefit a population of 2.36 lakh by providing drinking water through pipelines to 148 villages of 26 panchayats in Mahakalapada and 52 villages of 16 panchayats in Marsaghai.
Similarly, construction of the Rs 298 crore drinking water project, foundation stone of which was laid at Rajnagar in 2020, is moving at a tardy pace. Supposed to be completed within three years, the project aims to provide drinking water to 220 villages of Rajnagar and Pattamundai blocks.
Locals blamed the slipshod attitude of district officials and financial constraints to be the reasons behind the delay. “Officials have used delaying tactics, leaving both the drinking water projects stuck in bureaucratic red tape for many years. Had the projects been completed in time, residents of the saline-hit villages would now have round-the-clock water supply,” alleged Ajaya Samal, a retired professor and secretary of Kendrapara Zilla Vikas Parishad (KZVP).
Former sarpanch of Kharinashi panchayat in Mahakalapada Narayan Haldar said drinking water continues to a major problem in many villages. During the last election, leaders of various political parties had promised to expedite both the projects. However, no steps were taken in this regard. Now, people are still depending on a few tube-wells to collect water in many villages, he added.
Officials of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department in Kendrapara claimed construction of both the projects has gained pace in recent times. Executive engineer of RWSS Basant Nayak said, “We are determined to complete the projects this year. Work on almost 80 per cent of the physical infrastructure has been completed. Pipeline laying work is underway now. There will be no further delay.”