Sexual assault case: Cops take rehabilitation centre secretary on two-day remand

SAMBALPUR: Police on Monday took secretary of Samartha rehabilitation centre Harishchandra Das on a two-day remand to elicit information about his involvement in the alleged sexual assault of a mentally-challenged inmate.

Das was earlier arrested for allegedly torturing inmates at the facility in Netaji Nagar within Dhanupali police limits here. On the day, he was brought from Sambalpur Circle Jail for questioning.

Additional SP Ajay Kumar Mishra said after Das was forwarded to court on basis of the complaint about ill-treatment of inmates, another case of sexual assault was registered against him. Subsequently, police applied for his remand on February 1.

“During the remand period, his medical examination will be carried out. We will ascertain his involvement in the sexual assault. Police will also collect facts on other allegations levelled against him and the authorities of the rehabilitation centre,” he said.