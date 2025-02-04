Sexual assault case: Cops take rehabilitation centre secretary on two-day remand

SAMBALPUR: Police on Monday took secretary of Samartha rehabilitation centre Harishchandra Das on a two-day remand to elicit information about his involvement in the alleged sexual assault of a mentally-challenged inmate.
Das was earlier arrested for allegedly torturing inmates at the facility in Netaji Nagar within Dhanupali police limits here. On the day, he was brought from Sambalpur Circle Jail for questioning.
Additional SP Ajay Kumar Mishra said after Das was forwarded to court on basis of the complaint about ill-treatment of inmates, another case of sexual assault was registered against him. Subsequently, police applied for his remand on February 1.
“During the remand period, his medical examination will be carried out. We will ascertain his involvement in the sexual assault. Police will also collect facts on other allegations levelled against him and the authorities of the rehabilitation centre,” he said.
Das and a caretaker of the rehabilitation Swagatika Das were arrested after multiple videos showing inmates being brutally beaten and verbally abused went viral on social media. The videos were shot by a former caretaker of Samartha who had left the job at the rehabilitation centre recently.
During the course of investigation, police also arrested Das’ son Subhrajit and another caretaker Subham Behera after their involvement in torturing the inmates was confirmed. Later, a woman inmate accused Das of sexually assaulting her.
Sources said the medical examination of the inmate who alleged sexual assault, has been conducted. Police have collected hard drives from other facilities of Adarsha Shishu Mandir, the NGO running Samartha, to verify the evidence.
Samartha has already been sealed and its inmates shifted to the integrated infrastructure complex in Baijamunda. Authorities have also initiated proceedings to cancel the registration of Adarsha Shishu Mandir and blacklist it.