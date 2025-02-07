Meet on ‘Role of media in shaping Viksit Bharat’ kicks off at FMU in Odisha

BALASORE: A two-day national symposium on ‘Role of media in shaping Viksit Bharat: Challenges and opportunities’ kicked-off at the Fakir Mohan University (FMU) here on Thursday.

The symposium, organised by the department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the university in collaboration with the International Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and UNICEF, was chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy.

In his address, keynote speaker and founding director of the department of Journalism in Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi Prof Vishwajit Das discussed the use of the word ‘development’ in democracy, its aspects and colonialism.

Prof Tripathy said every single person, including the media, should make a special contribution towards creation of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’. Other guests including regional director of Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Dhenkanal Prof Anand Pradhan, Prof Pitabas Pradhan of Aligarh Muslim University and former head of department of Journalism, Rajasthan University Prof Sanjeev Bhanawat spoke about the significant impact of the media in recent times and formation of Viksit Bharat in correlation with Indian economical, social and developmental changes.