Meet on ‘Role of media in shaping Viksit Bharat’ kicks off at FMU in Odisha

BALASORE: A two-day national symposium on ‘Role of media in shaping Viksit Bharat: Challenges and opportunities’ kicked-off at the Fakir Mohan University (FMU) here on Thursday.
The symposium, organised by the department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the university in collaboration with the International Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and UNICEF, was chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy.
In his address, keynote speaker and founding director of the department of Journalism in Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi Prof Vishwajit Das discussed the use of the word ‘development’ in democracy, its aspects and colonialism.
Prof Tripathy said every single person, including the media, should make a special contribution towards creation of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’. Other guests including regional director of Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Dhenkanal Prof Anand Pradhan, Prof Pitabas Pradhan of Aligarh Muslim University and former head of department of Journalism, Rajasthan University Prof Sanjeev Bhanawat spoke about the significant impact of the media in recent times and formation of Viksit Bharat in correlation with Indian economical, social and developmental changes.
They also highlighted the challenges to be faced in achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat and the role of the media in this journey. On the occasion, Prof Tripathy felicitated Resident Editor of The New Indian Express, Odisha Siba Mohanty and Chief of Bureau (Bhubaneswar) of Times of India Ashok Pradhan for their outstanding contribution to the field of journalism and mass communication.
Professors from leading journalism universities and institutions of Odisha and others states, journalists and academicians and intellectuals participated in the symposium. PG council chairman of Fakir Mohan University Prof Bhaskar Behera and HoD of Journalism Prof Bharati Bala Pattnaik also spoke.
The second day of the symposium will discuss the role and contribution of the media in making India a developed nation. Six technical sessions will be organised during the event.
More than 90 research students and faculty members will present papers during the seminar.