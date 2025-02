BHUBANESWAR: In a novel initiative that seeks to accord dignity to victims of mass fatality incidents, the Odisha government has procured 12 refrigerated mobile morgues to preserve bodies until they are shifted to hospitals.

The morgues can be deployed during road, rail, industrial and drowning accidents as well as natural calamities. The Odisha Fire and Emergency Service which procured the morgues issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the victims’ bodies are handled with necessary care and sensitivity. The SOP comes into effect on April 1.

The tragic triple train accident in Balasore district’s Bahanaga on June 2, 2023 had necessitated that a more humane approach is adopted for preservation of the victims’ bodies.

Two mobile morgues with capacity to preserve 36 bodies each and another 10 which can store 10 bodies each have been procured so that they can be immediately engaged during natural or accidental disasters.

The mobile morgues mounted on Odisha Fire Service trucks can preserve bodies up to minus 5 degree Celsius and will be placed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack (including Naraj), Balasore, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Berhampur and Angul.

As part of the SOP, the mobile morgues have been deployed to treat dead bodies with respect and ensure they are handled in a way that upholds the deceased’s rights. The SOP mandates fire personnel to use stretcher bags and white linen clothes to keep the bodies and cover them.