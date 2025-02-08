Security forces exchange fire with Naxals in Balangir

BALANGIR: Security forces were engaged in a heavy exchange of fire with the Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) in Gandhamardan hills of Balangir district on Friday.

According to Balangir SP Rishikesh Khilari, the fire exchange was continuing near Hanupali under Khaprakhol police limits between the security personnel and LWEs, following a face-to-face in the forest.

According to the SP, armed police forces acted on a tip off and initiated combing operation in the Gandhamardan forest area in the early hours. The security forces had got inputs about presence of nearly 30 Naxals in Gandhamardan hills. As combing started and security personnel got close to the camp site of Naxals, the Maoists opened fire at the security personnel who returned fire.

The gunfight was on and more contingents of security forces were being mobilised to the spot, said the SP.

IG, Northern range, Himansu Lal said efforts to cleanse Gandhamardan hills of the left wing extremists will continue as per the instructions of DGP YB Khurania.