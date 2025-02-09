CM Majhi Charan inaugurates Jajpur Zilla Mahotsav Jajati 2025

JAJPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated ‘Jajpur Zilla Mahotsav Jajati 2025’, the annual district-level cultural extravaganza, at the Prashasanik Bhawan ground in Jajpur town here.

Organised by the district culture council, the five-day-long Mahotsav will continue till February 12. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said the festival would provide a common platform for artistes across Jajpur district to exhibit their talent.

“From freedom struggle to art, literature, culture, agriculture, industry and tourism, Jajpur hold a special identity in the state,” the CM said. A Pallishree Mela is also being organised along with the event. Pallishree Mela is aimed at providing marketing facilities to the rural vendors and craftsmen. Besides, it will also serve as a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Earlier on the day, Majhi also inaugurated the Vyasa Sarovar tank in Vyasanagar following which he opened the Jajpur Road town hall. He also disbursed the first instalment of financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to 18 lakh beneficiaries under the fourth phase of Subhadra Yojana at a special event at Chandama Padia in Vyasanagar. Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida was also present on the occasion.

Majhi also inaugurated the Jajati Keshari medical college and hospital in Jajpur town and offered prayers at the Maa Biraja temple here.

Among others, Cooperation, Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts minister Pradeep Bal Samanta, Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling, Jajpur MP Rabi Narayan Behera, Korei MLA Akash Das Nayak, Barachana MLA Amar Nayak, Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo and district collector P Anvesha Reddy were present.