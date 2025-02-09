Orissa HC dismisses disciplinary proceedings of 14-year-old case on retired traffic inspector

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has held that disciplinary proceedings initiated against an employee nearly a year-and-half after his retirement and that too in connection with a 14-year-old vigilance case is unsustainable.

The court further observed that the initiation of proceedings is not merely tardy but altogether impermissible, as in the case, the threshold of four years prescribed in the Orissa Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1992 has long since passed. Rule 7 of the Rules prescribes that such proceedings must not pertain to events occurring more than four years prior to their institution.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi gave the ruling recently while quashing the disciplinary proceedings initiated against Dhaneswar Nayak, who retired as a traffic inspector under State Transport Authority on October 31, 2022. According to case record, four days before his retirement the SP Vigilance, Cuttack, submitted a draft memorandum of charges against him to the transport commissioner, which was forwarded to the department on November 16, 2022.