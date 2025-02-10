Ensure 24x7 security at EMHs in Odisha: CHSE to officials

BHUBANESWAR: With the annual Plus II final year exams set to commence from February 18, the Council of High Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has asked authorities concerned to enhance security at the examination management hubs (EMHs) where question papers and unevaluated answer books will be stored.

CHSE officials said just as CCTV cameras have been installed in the 1,276 examination centres, the 205 EMHs created for storage of confidential exam-related materials like sealed question paper packets and answer books will also be under CCTV surveillance and guarded by armed police round the clock.

The Council has asked EMH supervisors to complete pending civil works of the centres, if any, with immediate effect as the confidential materials for the exam will reach the hubs between February 12 to 17 in the first phase and March 4 to 6 in the second phase.

The AHSE 2025 will commence in the state from February 18 and continue till March 27. As many as 3,93,618 Plus II final year students including 2,47,391 in arts, 1,14,980 in science, 25,826 in commerce and 5,721 in vocational education will appear the exam across the state.

The Council has made provisions for five-tier security for the exams this year to check malpractice and prevent question paper leak.