Be confident, use exam preparation time well: CM Majhi advises students

BHUBANESWAR : With Class X board examination inching closer, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday advised students to stay stress-free and utilise their pre-examination time effectively.
Joining the 8th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’ in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed a host of issues with students from across the country, Majhi interacted with students of Unit-I Government High School who are set to appear for their matriculation examination, and urged them to focus on studies and follow their teachers’ guidance.
Emphasising the need to stay focused, calm and confident before and during the exams, the chief minister said there is no substitute to hard work. He advised the students to focus more on preparation than exam results.
Advising the students to avoid unnecessary thoughts, he said it will lead to anxiety and loss of concentration on studies. “To maintain concentration, it is essential to relax and take short breaks of 5-10 minutes duration during study sessions to recharge and refocus,” he said.
Majhi further suggested the students to make notes on key topics before the exam and practise them repeatedly to build confidence. He also urged them to minimise the use of digital devices during study hours and keep mobile phones away to avoid distractions. “For effective learning, it is essential to utilise the early morning hours, considered the best time for study,” he added.
To boost the students’ confidence, the chief minister asked them to concentrate on studies and follow the advise of teachers on effectively preparing for the examination. “Have faith in yourselves. Whatever happens, will happen for the good, there’s no doubt about it,” he said.
Majhi further advised them to remember the tips given by the prime minister on achieving success while he answered the questions of an Odisha student Preeti Vishwaal during the programme.
The students also asked questions and discussed examination preparation strategies with the chief minister. Among them are Liza Nayak, Shubham Patra, J Minakshi, Sasmita Sahoo and Sanjib Digal who participated in the discussion. Majhi also distributed exam preparation kits to the students on the occasion.