Be confident, use exam preparation time well: CM Majhi advises students

BHUBANESWAR : With Class X board examination inching closer, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday advised students to stay stress-free and utilise their pre-examination time effectively.

Joining the 8th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’ in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed a host of issues with students from across the country, Majhi interacted with students of Unit-I Government High School who are set to appear for their matriculation examination, and urged them to focus on studies and follow their teachers’ guidance.

Emphasising the need to stay focused, calm and confident before and during the exams, the chief minister said there is no substitute to hard work. He advised the students to focus more on preparation than exam results.

Advising the students to avoid unnecessary thoughts, he said it will lead to anxiety and loss of concentration on studies. “To maintain concentration, it is essential to relax and take short breaks of 5-10 minutes duration during study sessions to recharge and refocus,” he said.