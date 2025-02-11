Elderly woman dies after being attacked by mad bull in Odisha, locals blame official apathy

BHUBANESWAR : A 75-year-old woman died on Monday after allegedly being attacked by a mad bull in her village Rokat under Barimunda panchayat within Mancheswar police limits here.

The attack which took place on Sunday left the victim, Hemlata Das, with multiple fractures. Das’ family members rushed her to the Capital Hospital where doctors stated her condition was very critical. They took her back home where she succumbed during the wee hours of the day.

Following her death, irate locals blocked the road in the afternoon alleging inaction by the authorities concerned to capture the bull. The animal had reportedly entered the village on Saturday night and was chasing the passersby. Locals alleged they had contacted Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officials for help but the latter refused to provide assistance citing Rokat village was not under their jurisdiction.

They said they had even reached out to the Forest department requesting to capture the bull but in vain. Members of an animal welfare organisation arrived in the village and captured it by using a rope. The members said the bull was likely bitten by a mad dog or had consumed some expiry medicines because of which it behaved aggressively. The animal, however, passed away later in the afternoon.

“The elderly woman is survived by two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. It was a very unfortunate incident,” said Barimunda sarpanch, Bijay Mallick.

Mancheswar police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the death of the elderly woman.