Demand for Bhadrak Railway Mail Service gains momentum in Odisha

BHADRAK: Residents and local businesses of Bhadrak districts have urged the Department of Posts to establish an Intra-Circle Hub (ICH) and restore the parcel hub at Bhadrak Railway Mail Service to improve efficiency in postal services.

Under the Mail Network Optimization Project (MNOP) initiated in 2011, Speed Post operations were shifted from Bhadrak RMS to Balasore RMS, and parcel services were relocated to Jaipur Road RMS in 2018. This led to significant delays in mail delivery, causing inconvenience to thousands of customers.

Currently, NSH Bhubaneswar sends all Speed Post articles for Bhadrak to ICH Balasore which redistributes them to 56 post offices across the district. This results in delay for nearly 2,500 Speed Post articles every day.

Residents argue that restoring Speed Post, Registered Post and parcel operations to Bhadrak RMS will improve service efficiency and eliminate unnecessary delays. They have requested reconsideration of the recent directive to merge Speed Post and Registered Articles under a single hub, advocating instead for a separate ICH at Bhadrak RMS.

The demand for restoring Bhadrak RMS as a dedicated postal hub continues to grow, with stakeholders emphasizing its strategic importance and the need for timely and reliable postal services in the district, said Dinabandhu Pati, secretary of Bhaddrak Maharika Manch.