Inter-state PRIs meet to tackle man-elephant conflict

BHUBANESWAR : An inter-state coordination meeting of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) was held at Rasgobindpur range in Mayurbhanj’s Baripada forest division recently to strengthen efforts for mitigating human-elephant conflictin the region.
Organised by Save Elephant Foundation Trust in collaboration with the Baripada forest division, the meeting was attended by sarpanches of three forest ranges of Odisha - Jaleswar in Balasore and Rasgobindpur and Deuli in Baripada, besides gram pradhans of bordering Keshrekha, Nayagram and Chandabila ranges of Kharagpur forest division in West Bengal.
Held under the chairmanship of retired IFS officer and former member Lokayukta Debabrata Swain, the meeting focused on coordinated efforts to mitigate the long-existing conflict and foster a harmonious coexistence between humans and elephants.
On the occasion, experts discussed the frequent incidents of elephants traversing the Bengal-Odisha border that leads to human-wildlife conflict and result in significant loss of life and property. They emphasised on the need for coordinated efforts between the administrations of both the states and the local communities to develop sustainable solutions for mitigating human-elephant conflicts.
Everyone agreed to work towards long-term conflict resolution strategies like sowing Salia bamboo seeds in the forests to augment availability of food for the jumbos and creating awareness in the public.
Trust chairman Rajnikant Jena, Baripada DFO A Uma Mahesh, officials, PRI members and forest field staff were present.