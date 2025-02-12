Inter-state PRIs meet to tackle man-elephant conflict

BHUBANESWAR : An inter-state coordination meeting of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) was held at Rasgobindpur range in Mayurbhanj’s Baripada forest division recently to strengthen efforts for mitigating human-elephant conflictin the region.

Organised by Save Elephant Foundation Trust in collaboration with the Baripada forest division, the meeting was attended by sarpanches of three forest ranges of Odisha - Jaleswar in Balasore and Rasgobindpur and Deuli in Baripada, besides gram pradhans of bordering Keshrekha, Nayagram and Chandabila ranges of Kharagpur forest division in West Bengal.

Held under the chairmanship of retired IFS officer and former member Lokayukta Debabrata Swain, the meeting focused on coordinated efforts to mitigate the long-existing conflict and foster a harmonious coexistence between humans and elephants.