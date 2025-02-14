AIIMS, RAH collaborate for advanced burn care in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is all set to collaborate with Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH), Australia, to strengthen burn treatment through research, innovation, and new techniques.

Internationally-acclaimed burn care specialist and head of the Adult Burns Service at RAH Dr Marcus Wagstaff visited AIIMS in this connection.

Dr Marcus, who is also the head of RAH’s skin engineering laboratory, said, “This institute will benefit immensely from the collaboration as it will pave the way for using innovative and cutting-edge burn care approaches to tackle the challenges faced by burn victims.”

The collaboration is expected to result in the implementation of care strategies, new clinical protocols, and the launch of research projects.

Executive director of AIIMS Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the partnership with RAH will elevate the standards of burn care and benefit patients in the country.

Dr Marcus interacted with a team of AIIMS officials, including medical superintendent Dr DK Parida and head of Burns and Plastic Surgery Dr Sanjay Kumar Giri.

Dr Giri said, “We look forward to the long-term impact on the rehabilitation and treatment of burn patients, ensuring that no patient is left behind in their journey to recovery.”