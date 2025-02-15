Woman murdered by neighbour over petty argument in Cuttack

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a woman was murdered by her neighbour who was at loggerheads with the victim’s husband over a petty issue, in Cuttack on Friday morning.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Priyatama Dalei, was attacked with a vegetable cutting tool by Santosh Kumar Sinha, her neighbour. She suffered fatal injuries. The accused has been arrested.

Police said Priyatama lived with her husband Samir Gochhayat at Jagannath Basti in Gandhipalli area within CRRI police limits. Police said Priyatama and her husband had frequent disturbances with Sinha (45) over a common fence between their houses. They had arguments over other issues too.

On the day, Priyatama’s husband was away for work and their children were in school when a heated exchange broke out between her and Sinha. Sinha rushed inside his house, came out with the vegetable cutter and attacked the victim on her head.

He dropped the weapon of offence at the crime scene and fled the spot. Police said his parents were present when the incident took place.

“The woman’s husband lodged a complaint with CRRI police station and a case of murder was registered. A search operation was immediately launched and the accused was nabbed,” said Cuttack DCP, Jagmohan Meena.

The murder took place at about 11.30 am and the weapon has been seized, he said. Police said the accused worked at a wholesale shop in Cuttack’s Nandi Sahi area.

The accused did not reveal much detail behind the motive of the gruesome crime nor did he show any remorse.

Preliminary probe suggests it was not a pre-planned murder and more details will emerge during investigation, said police sources. Priyatama is survived by her husband and two children.