‘Coast Canal’ revival buzz as officials make inspection

BALASORE: A high-level team’s inspection to review restoration of the Coast Canal that connects West Bengal to Odisha has raised hopes of people of Balasore and Bhadrak districts. The inspection was conducted following Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi’s intervention.

Led by Suhail Rafat, National Waterway 5 and National Waterway 64 project coordinator, the team surveyed important locations such as Jamkunda, Mandhata-Bhograi, and Naikul-Solpata sectors. The inspection team also assessed the Nuniajodi water amusement park project’s progress.

The canal’s construction started in 1880-81 to protect people from acute famine with an estimated cost of Rs 36 lakh following its renovation in 1888. It provided trade and communication routes between Bhograi, Baliapal, and Basta, acting as a lifeline for the area during the ‘Na-anka Durbhikhya’.