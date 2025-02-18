Delayed ICU facilities in Sambalpur DHH lead to preventable deaths

SAMBALPUR: Delay in creation of ICU facilities at Sambalpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) coupled with shortage of critical care beds in VIMSAR, Burla continue to claim lives of patients in western Odisha.

A 46-year-old woman reportedly died on February 15 after being unable to avail an ICU bed in VIMSAR, the premier healthcare institution in western Odisha. Incidentally, Bijaylaxmi Barik was a resident of Modipara, an area in the city which is less than a kilometre from Sambalpur DHH.

As critical care facilities are yet to be made operational in the DHH, Barik was admitted to VIMSAR and undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailment for the last 12 days. Sources said her condition deteriorated on Saturday night.

After desperate attempts to secure an ICU bed went in vain, family members shifted Barik to a private hospital. However, she succumbed on the way. Locals said had the ICU facility been made operational at Sambalpur DHH, the woman’s death could have been averted.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a 40-bed ICU facility was set up at the DHH with ventilators. After the crisis subsided, efforts were made to establish a permanent ICU. In 2023, plan for a 12-bed ICU was finalised, and medical staff also received training on critical care. However, the plan failed to materialise due to unknown reasons.