Delayed ICU facilities in Sambalpur DHH lead to preventable deaths

SAMBALPUR: Delay in creation of ICU facilities at Sambalpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) coupled with shortage of critical care beds in VIMSAR, Burla continue to claim lives of patients in western Odisha.
A 46-year-old woman reportedly died on February 15 after being unable to avail an ICU bed in VIMSAR, the premier healthcare institution in western Odisha. Incidentally, Bijaylaxmi Barik was a resident of Modipara, an area in the city which is less than a kilometre from Sambalpur DHH.
As critical care facilities are yet to be made operational in the DHH, Barik was admitted to VIMSAR and undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailment for the last 12 days. Sources said her condition deteriorated on Saturday night.
After desperate attempts to secure an ICU bed went in vain, family members shifted Barik to a private hospital. However, she succumbed on the way. Locals said had the ICU facility been made operational at Sambalpur DHH, the woman’s death could have been averted.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, a 40-bed ICU facility was set up at the DHH with ventilators. After the crisis subsided, efforts were made to establish a permanent ICU. In 2023, plan for a 12-bed ICU was finalised, and medical staff also received training on critical care. However, the plan failed to materialise due to unknown reasons.
A DHH doctor said the presence of a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant in the 310-bed hospital could effectively support ICU operations. “Many patients are brought here in critical condition from sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres. Without an ICU, we have no choice but to send them elsewhere, causing delays that often prove fatal,” he said.
Acknowledging the issue, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Sujata Rani Mishra said a trauma care centre is being built on the DHH premises, and a 10-bed ICU has been sanctioned for it. “Once the building is completed and handed over to us, we will take steps to set up the facility.”
Former president of junior doctor’s association (JDA), VIMSAR Sanjeeb Mishra said the NMC guidelines call for dedicating 10-15 per cent of the total bed capacity at every healthcare facilities for critical care. Moreover at a facility like the DHH, which caters to patients from remote areas of the district, an ICU is a crucial requirement.
The ICU at VIMSAR, which has only 20 beds, often remains overwhelmed with patients. Another ICU facility with at least 15-20 beds will be a major boon for local residents and patients dependent on the DHH, he added.
In 2020, Mishra along with other members of JDA had raised concerns over lack of adequate number of ICU beds at VIMSAR. They had also submitted a memorandum to then development commissioner Suresh Mohapatra demanding an increase in capacity of ICU beds.