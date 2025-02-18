Illegal felling of mangroves for road project in Bhitarkanika sparks outrage

KENDRAPARA: The Irrigation department cleared large amount of mangrove forest areas for road widening work in Suniti and Jamboo gram panchayats around Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district, drawing criticism from environmentalists and local residents.
The project was undertaken within the Mahakalapada forest range. “These areas once boasted virgin mangrove forests but it’s now fading fast,” said Naresh Jena of Milanbada village. Local residents said despite their protests, officials proceeded with tree felling using JCB machines and began filling the cleared areas with sand for road construction.
“We halted tree felling on Monday as the irrigation department lacks proper forest clearance to cut mangrove trees,” said Santanu Dalai, forest range officer of Mahakalapada.
The mangrove vegetation in the area are a natural shield against the cyclones. In 1999, when the Super Cyclone struck, there was not a single casualty from the areas here with the trees protecting the people from the killer winds, highlighted Indrajit Mandal of Jamboo.
Hemant Rout, secretary of Marine Turtle and Mangrove Conservation Society (MTMCS), expressed concern stating, while crores of rupees are spent on mangrove regeneration in coastal areas, the irrigation department is simultaneously destroying existing forests.
Executive engineer of Irrigation department, Kendrapara Umesh Sethi said, the road widening work was going on the mangrove covered villages since last month for which some trees were felled. “However on Monday, the forest officials halted our work. After obtaining permission from the forest department we will restart our work,” he added.