Illegal felling of mangroves for road project in Bhitarkanika sparks outrage

KENDRAPARA: The Irrigation department cleared large amount of mangrove forest areas for road widening work in Suniti and Jamboo gram panchayats around Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district, drawing criticism from environmentalists and local residents.

The project was undertaken within the Mahakalapada forest range. “These areas once boasted virgin mangrove forests but it’s now fading fast,” said Naresh Jena of Milanbada village. Local residents said despite their protests, officials proceeded with tree felling using JCB machines and began filling the cleared areas with sand for road construction.

“We halted tree felling on Monday as the irrigation department lacks proper forest clearance to cut mangrove trees,” said Santanu Dalai, forest range officer of Mahakalapada.