Surveyor from West Bengal found dead on lodge roof, murder suspected

PARADIP: Mystery shrouds the death of 30-year-old man from West Bengal whose body was found on the roof of a lodge in Paradip town on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sumon Koner of Hooghly district in West Bengal. He was working as a surveyor for a private company and staying in the lodge since February 3.

A staff of the lodge found Sumon kneeling near a concrete structure with a rope around his neck tied to a pipe. Finding him dead, he informed the local police which rushed to the lodge for investigation. A scientific team also visited the spot to gather evidence and the body was sent to Kujang hospital for postmortem.

Sources said Sumon shared a room with two other WB natives Subhraj Chatterjee and Sushant Ghosh in the lodge. Subhraj and Sushant also worked as surveyors for the same company. After Sumon’s mysterious death, the duo has been detained by police.