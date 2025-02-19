KIIT student suicide: Odisha CM Majhi meets Nepali officials, assures justice will be done

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday assured justice for the Nepali girl student of KIIT who allegedly died by suicide after being harassed by another student.

The CM, who is in New Delhi, discussed the case with Nepali officials Sanjeeb Das Sharma and Navin Das Adhikari and said the state government is working to ensure that justice will be done. He also assured that peace and normalcy will be restored on the KIIT campus. He urged the Nepali students to return to the campus and resume their studies.

Besides, foreign minister of Nepal Arzu Rana Deuba also spoke with minister of state for higher education Suryabanshi Suraj about the incident over the phone. The minister told mediapersons that he informed Deuba about the steps taken by the state government in this case so far. He said Deuba expressed his satisfaction over the steps taken by the state government.