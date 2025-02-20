25-year-old kills widowed mother over ‘illicit’ affair in Odisha

BALASORE: A youth reportedly beat his widowed mother to death over her ‘illicit’ relationship with a villager at Baghamara within Nilagiri police limits here on Wednesday.
Police said the 25-year-old accused, identified as Durga Singh, has been detained for killing his mother Sanki Singh (45). The incident took place at around 5 pm.
Sources said Sanki used to live with her two sons after the death of her husband Babaji Singh five years back. Both her sons worked as daily wagers.
On the day, Sanki’s younger son Durga returned home early from work and found the door of their house unlocked. He went inside and found his mother in a compromising position with a man of the village in her room. Enraged by her illicit relationship, the accused grabbed a piece of firewood and started to beat her mercilessly.
To save her life, Sanki ran out of the house. However, Durga followed his mother and continued his assault in full public glare. When villagers tried to come to the woman’s rescue, the accused threatened them. Subsequently, Sanki became unconscious on the village road.
While the woman died due to the injuries caused by the brutal assault, Durga sat near his mother’s body for nearly three hours waiting for the police to arrive.
On being informed, Nilagiri police reached the spot and seized Sanki’s body. Durga was taken into police custody and the body sent for postmortem.
Sub-Inspector of Nilagiri police station Subarna Behera said the accused has been detained and is being interrogated. A murder case was registered and the accused will be produced in court after completion of the necessary formalities.