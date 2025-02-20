25-year-old kills widowed mother over ‘illicit’ affair in Odisha

BALASORE: A youth reportedly beat his widowed mother to death over her ‘illicit’ relationship with a villager at Baghamara within Nilagiri police limits here on Wednesday.

Police said the 25-year-old accused, identified as Durga Singh, has been detained for killing his mother Sanki Singh (45). The incident took place at around 5 pm.

Sources said Sanki used to live with her two sons after the death of her husband Babaji Singh five years back. Both her sons worked as daily wagers.

On the day, Sanki’s younger son Durga returned home early from work and found the door of their house unlocked. He went inside and found his mother in a compromising position with a man of the village in her room. Enraged by her illicit relationship, the accused grabbed a piece of firewood and started to beat her mercilessly.