60-year-old father looks for son in Odisha's Jharsuguda jail after two-year search

JHARSUGUDA: A 60-year-old man’s desperate search for his missing son has taken him across Odisha over the last two years and on Wednesday, the father landed up at Jharsuguda jail.

Shiv Kumar Jha from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur has been going from pillar to post since the past two years in search of his son, Bhavesh Kumar Jha (25). His search at Jharsuguda jail didn’t yield any leads either.

Shiv has filed multiple missing complaints and been visiting police stations and jails across Chhattisgarh and Odisha along with his wife Phul Devi and his daughter to trace Bhavesh’s whereabouts.

Bhavesh who worked at a factory in Raigarh, left Raipur on February 20, 2023. He told his family he was going to Visakhapatnam. On February 22, he spoke to his mother, after which his mobile phone was switched off, and he has been untraceable since then. His last known phone location was Bhubaneswar before it went inactive.

Concerned that Bhavesh might have been wrongfully arrested, Shiv started searching for his son across jails in Odisha.

“It has been two years since my son went missing, but we are yet to find any information about his whereabouts. I filed a missing person report on March 10, 2023. Since then, I have visited multiple police stations, yet no information has surfaced. I later filed another report at Punjipathara police station in Raigarh,” Shiv said.

His unceasing search has not led to answers though. But the anguished family continues in its quest, clinging to hope amid uncertainty.