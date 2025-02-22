Orissa HC seeks medical opinion on abortion of rape survivor

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the superintendent of MKCG medical college and hospital to convene a medical board to give its opinion on termination of pregnancy of a 13-year-old rape survivor, who is suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD) as well as epilepsy.

Acting on the petition filed by the father of the rape victim, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi on Thursday directed the superintendent to convene the medical board within three days.

The medical board shall examine the minor girl’s pregnancy status, the prognosis on termination of pregnancy at this stage and submit a detailed report before February 25, the next date of hearing in the matter.

Justice Panigrahi issued the order taking into consideration the submissions of the petitioner counsel and state counsel. Making submissions on the petitioner’s behalf, advocate Arnav Behera stated that the minor girl of ST community is suffering from SCD and epilepsy.

She was pregnant as a result of rape and given her age and medical condition, continuing the pregnancy would endanger her life, Behera contended.

Additional government advocate Saswat Dash said the state government has issued notification on constitution of medical boards under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021 to deal with such kind of issues.

The board members of MKCG MCH include the superintendent along with professor & head of departments of gynaecology, paediatrics, radiology, anaesthesiology and medicine, Dash stated.