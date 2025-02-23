Odisha POCSO court sentences 63-year-old man to 25 years for raping minor

BARIPADA: The special POCSO court in Baripada on Saturday sentenced a 63-year-old man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2022.

The convict is Sahadeb Majhi of Gikargadia village within Baisinga police limits. The court further imposed fine of Rs 60,000 on Majhi and an additional jail term of 1.5 years if he fails to pay the sum. The court has also ordered the district legal services authority (DLSA) to provide Rs 7 lakh compensation to the victim. The verdict was pronounced basing on the statements of 18 witnesses and medical report, said the special public prosecutor.

As per sources, the victim had been living with her aunt following the death of her father. Majhi used to lure the minor with several things and rape her. While this went on for around two months, the victim kept mum as Majhi threatened her of dire consequences if she informed the matter to anyone.

However on July 2022, the girl narrated her ordeal to her aunt following which the latter lodged an FIR with police. Majhi was arrested the next day under sections 506 of the IPC and 6 POCSO Act.