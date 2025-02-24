MAS Holdings breaks ground for apparel park in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: South Asia’s leading apparel manufacturer MAS Holdings on Sunday broke ground to commence construction of its first venture at the MAS Apparel Park-Bhuinpur spread over an area of 60 acres in Khurda district.

The Singapore-based company expects to start production from the unit by 2026. The facility will focus on producing value-added apparel products and cater to both local and international markets.

CEO of MAS India, Malik Ahamadeen said the partnership with the Odisha government will help create a strong apparel ecosystem in the region. “Apart from strengthening the textile sector, we look forward to creating employment opportunities and contributing to the region’s wider economic growth and long-term development,” he said.

As per the proposal cleared by the high-level clearance authority (HLCA) headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, MAS Holdings will set up an integrated textile facility with an investment of Rs 1,211.87 crore. It will work towards creating 10,000 employment opportunities and draw in investments over USD 140 million cumulatively in next one decade.

Group CEO Suren Fernando said this investment marks a significant milestone as the venture presents vast business opportunities in the country. “India has long been an integral part of our operations, and it has immense potential both for the global supply chain and the rapidly growing domestic retail sector,” he said.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by special secretary Subhendra Kumar Nayak and officials from Idco and IPICOL.