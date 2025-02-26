Parents protest school entry ban, cry irregularities

“This apart, the teachers often arrive in the school late and instead of teaching students, they while away their time on mobile phones during classes,” alleged an agitator. The parents demanded strict action against the school’s principal and teachers involved in the alleged irregularities.

Members of the school management committee (SMC) also expressed their dissatisfaction over the restriction on entry of parents and guardians to the school premises.

Making similar allegations of irregularities in the noon meal scheme, chairman of the SMC Biplab Das said the school principal received 18 quintal of rice on January 26. However, by the time the rice reached the school, the quantity decreased to 13 quintal. “When members of the SMC protested against this irregularity, the school staff engaged in a heated argument with us. Soon after, the school put up the banner restricting entry of outsiders,” he claimed.

While school principal Rasmita Behera refused to comment on the issue, Kujang block education officer (BEO) Manoj Kumar Behera said the decision to restrict entry of outsiders was illegal.

A team led by assistant block education officer (ABEO) Manoranjan Mangraj has conducted an investigation into the matter and appropriate action would be taken in basis of the inquiry report, he said.

On the day, Mangaraj rushed to the school and assured the protesters that the issue will be resolved within a week. Subsequently, the agitation was called off.