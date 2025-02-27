Maha Shivaratri celebrated with religious fervour

BHUBANESWAR: Religious fervour prevailed across the state on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Wednesday.

Devotees in large numbers gathered at Shri Lokanath temple in Puri, while similar crowd was seen at the shrines of Balikapileswar, Beleswar, Jodalinga, and Bhavakundaleswar.

After the celebration of Pankaujhalla Ekadasi, priests presented Lord Shiva with a special khichdi bhog. Temples were adorned with lights for the celebrations, and a mela was organised near Shri Lokanath temple by religious organisations.

At Gupteswar in Koraput, more than one lakh devotees from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh assembled. Before the puja, pilgrims tonsured their heads and took bath in the Saberi river. Many pilgrims accessed the place by trekking the hilly terrains of Gupteswar forest and passing the Saberi river from neighbouring Chattisgarh.