MHU service of Vedanta expanded to Kashipur

BHUBANESWAR: Going by its commitment to improving access to quality healthcare, Vedanta has expanded its mobile health unit (MHU) service to Kashipur block in tribal-dominated Rayagada district.

Chief operating officer of Vedanta Aluminium, Sunil Gupta said, “We believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right. Our mobile health units are a testament to this commitment bringing essential medical services to some of the most underserved regions of the country. Through this initiative, our aim is to create a lasting impact on the health and well-being of rural communities.”