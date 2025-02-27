MHU service of Vedanta expanded to Kashipur

BHUBANESWAR: Going by its commitment to improving access to quality healthcare, Vedanta has expanded its mobile health unit (MHU) service to Kashipur block in tribal-dominated Rayagada district.
Chief operating officer of Vedanta Aluminium, Sunil Gupta said, “We believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right. Our mobile health units are a testament to this commitment bringing essential medical services to some of the most underserved regions of the country. Through this initiative, our aim is to create a lasting impact on the health and well-being of rural communities.”
Expressing gratitude to Vedanta, head of Kashipur community health centre Dr Netrananda Nayak said the MHU service would help around 10,000 people in the region avail quality healthcare at their doorstep. “This vital initiative will not only enhance medical access but also raise health awareness,” he said.
Vedanta’s ambitious MHU is a specialised van comprising a team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and medical technicians. The service includes preliminary medical consultations, blood tests, blood pressure monitoring, basic check-ups and essential medicines for common ailments. All the services are provided free of cost.