PARADIP: Tensions escalated outside Seaways Shipping and Logisticsoffice here on Wednesday as one of the agitating contractual workers attempted to immolate himself when police removed them from the protest site and forcibly opened the main gate.

Several contractual workers of the stevedore agency have been staging protest since February 15 claiming they have not received their salaries for the last five to six months.

They said despite flagging the matter with Paradip Port authorities and the Labour department, no action has been taken so far.