Three inter-state dacoits held, stolen articles recovered

ROURKELA: The Bondamunda police have arrested three inter-state dacoits and a receiver of stolen articles involved in a dacoity at the residence of a railway engineer.

The accused were produced before a court after part of the stolen items was recovered. Efforts are ongoing to nab the remaining culprits.

In the intervening night of October 18 and 19, five dacoits broke into the residence of railway engineer Dilip Panda (44) at Diesel Colony under Bondamunda police station by dismantling the window grills. Armed with knives and other weapons, they confined Panda and his wife and looted gold and silver ornaments worth over `25 lakh. A case was registered under sections 310(2) and 331(4) of the BNS Act.

DIG (western range) Brijesh Kumar Rai and Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said a special police team analysed CCTV footage, call detail records and ground intelligence to track the inter-state gang. Raids conducted in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh led to the arrests.

The accused were identified as Sushil Singh (35), Sachin Mahato (23) and receiver Rabi Shankar Verma (36) from Jharkhand and Ajay Kumar Anchal (34) from Chhattisgarh, who had a temporary address in Sector 21, Nayabazar slum.

Police recovered 120 gram of gold ornaments, Rs 70,000 cash, four mobile phones and a steel cutting plier. Wadhwani said further efforts are being made to arrest the other culprits and recover the remaining stolen articles.