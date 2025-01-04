DGP YB Khurania reviews PBD security, mascot Hapfy to help guests

BHUBANESWAR: DGP YB Khurania on Friday directed police to take every possible step for the safety, security and convenience of the guests, delegates and visitors attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave from January 8 to 10.

Taking a review of the security arrangements for the three-day event, he directed officers to streamline the traffic during the mega event and make all the required provisions at the designated parking places. Adequate security arrangements will be made at the airport, Janata Maidan and on the routes which will be taken by the VVIPs.

At least 40 platoons of police force and central armed police forces (CAPFs) will be deployed in Bhubaneswar to maintain law and order during the event.

Khurania asked the police to make sure the CCTV cameras are functional and to keep a close vigil on the anti-social elements. All police personnel should remain fully prepared and alert to avoid any untoward incident, he stressed.

He asked officers to keep with them the list of all the guests staying at different hotels in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack and make sure they are not inconvenienced in any manner.