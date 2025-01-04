DGP YB Khurania reviews PBD security, mascot Hapfy to help guests

BHUBANESWAR: DGP YB Khurania on Friday directed police to take every possible step for the safety, security and convenience of the guests, delegates and visitors attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave from January 8 to 10.
Taking a review of the security arrangements for the three-day event, he directed officers to streamline the traffic during the mega event and make all the required provisions at the designated parking places. Adequate security arrangements will be made at the airport, Janata Maidan and on the routes which will be taken by the VVIPs.
At least 40 platoons of police force and central armed police forces (CAPFs) will be deployed in Bhubaneswar to maintain law and order during the event.
Khurania asked the police to make sure the CCTV cameras are functional and to keep a close vigil on the anti-social elements. All police personnel should remain fully prepared and alert to avoid any untoward incident, he stressed.
He asked officers to keep with them the list of all the guests staying at different hotels in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack and make sure they are not inconvenienced in any manner.
The commissionerate police also unveiled its mascot ‘Hapfy - Helping Active Police for You’ to provide assistance to the non-resident Indians (NRIs) scheduled to attend the conclave.
Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh in the presence of additional CP Umashankar Dash and other senior officers introduced both male and female mascots, Mr Hapfy and Ms Hapfy to the public.
“With a warm smile and dressed in khaki uniform, Hapfy embodies commissionerate police’s commitment to safety, service and accessibility. The mascot has been introduced with an aim to enable positive interactions between police and visitors. Its presence at all the important locations in the city will instill a sense of safety and security among the visitors,” said Singh.
The mascot will feature a four-digit helpline number (1965) which was also launched on the day. “The police control room will receive the calls on dedicated helpline number-1965. This service will provide immediate assistance and ensure safety and convenience of all the delegates,” said Singh.
A WhatsApp bot (+91) 8280707346 will also enable delegates to receive real time updates, safety tips and essential information. They can also receive assistance by just sending a message, said Singh.