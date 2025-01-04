SCB Medical College opens new rest shed for attendants in Odisha

CUTTACK: Bringing a much-needed relief to the attendants of patients who were forced to spend their time in the crowded corridors and even under the open sky, the SCB medical college and hospital has constructed and opened a sprawling rest shed for them.

Days after deciding to shift the non-trauma casualty wing to unit-6 of medicine department located near the regional spinal injury centre and using the vacated space for rest shed, it has completed the work in quick time.

The rest shed which was opened for use on Thursday is equipped with all basic amenities including sleeping areas, common spaces, separate toilets for male and female and drinking water. Apart from deployment of security personnel, light, fan, mobile charging points are also available in the new shelter for patients’ attendants.

With this, number of rest sheds for patient attendants has increased to three in the hospital. Earlier, two rest sheds were available - one at pulmonary medicine department and another at obstetrics and gynaecology department. The non-trauma casualty wing has also started functioning from its new location from New Year.