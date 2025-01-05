Odisha blast death: House owner had no firecracker licence

JAGATSINGHPUR: A day after a couple was killed after roof of their house collapsed due to a firecracker explosion at Jagatsinghpur’s Badabag village, local on Saturday alleged the incident occurred as gunpowder stored in their house caught fire.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Rajesh Das and his wife Ranu. Three of their family members also sustained critical injuries in the incident.

A forensic team and bomb squad reached the spot on Saturday to investigate the cause of the incident. They were, however, unable to initiate probe due to unsafe condition of the building and non-clearance of debris. An ODRAF team has been deployed to clear the debris, without which JCB machines cannot access the site.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Pravash Kumar Sahu said basing on the FIR lodged by the victim’s father Susil Das, police have registered an unnatural death case.