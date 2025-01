BHUBANESWAR: Sending a clear message to the global community over questions on the state of democracy and freedom in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted democracy is an integral part of Indian life.

Inaugurating the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention here Modi said, the Indian diaspora across the globe are the greatest symbols of democratic values and ethos. “India is not just the mother of democracy but democracy is a way of life for Indians. Indians naturally embrace diversity and integrate seamlessly into the societies they join, respecting local rules and traditions.”

The overseas Indians are testament to this fact as they not only serve their host countries with honesty and sincerity but contribute to their growth and prosperity, he said.

Expressing his gratitude to the Indian diaspora and thanking them for giving him the opportunity to hold his head high with pride on the global stage, Modi said he had met numerous world leaders over the past decade and all of them have praised them for their social values and contributions to their respective societies.

Modi also made a strong pitch for peace in the world and said the future lies not in Yuddh (war), but in Buddh (Buddha, the messenger of peace). “The great land of Odisha, where you are gathered today, is a reflection of India’s heritage. When there was a time in the world to expand the empire on the strength of the sword, our emperor Ashoka chose the path of peace here. This is the strength of our heritage with the inspiration of which, India is able to tell the world today that the future is not in Yuddh, it is Buddha,” he said.

Underlining the country’s global rise, the prime minister said the world today listens to India carefully. “With the spirit of Humanity First, India is expanding its global role. Today, India not only asserts its stance strongly but also amplifies the voice of the Global South with full force. When India proposed making the African Union a permanent member of the G20, all members supported the initiative,” he said.