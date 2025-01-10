Rs 8L paddy bags yet to be lifted in Odisha's Padampur

This apart, around 10,000 to 15,000 packets of paddy are lying unlifted across more than 70 mandis in the district. There are many mandis, including over 30 in Padampur, where paddy bags have been dumped in large quantities waiting to be procured.

Farmer leader and member of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan Ramesh Mahapatra said his team visited several mandis in Padampur sub-division and found that out of the 70 mandis, around 30-35 mandis have 10,000-15,000 bags lying unlifted. “In total, around 8,41,704 bags of paddy are yet to be lifted from Padampur RMC. At a time when farmers have already started work for rabi cultivation, they are gripped with uncertainty over procurement of their kharif paddy,” he said.

The farmers also claimed that though government officials claim that there is no deduction on FAQ grade paddy, farmers are bearing a deduction of at least 2 kg on every quintal of paddy to get their paddy lifted.

“Farmers of Padampur are severely unhappy over this callous attitude of the district administration. We will move the district collector in this regard on Friday. But we will be forced to launch a fresh protest if no action is taken at the earliest,” Mahapatra added.