Odisha couple held for duping unemployed youth on pretext of providing jobs in Rourkela court

ROURKELA: Uditnagar police on Friday arrested a couple for allegedly duping several gullible job-seekers of lakhs of rupees on the promise of providing them employment in the Rourkela court.

The accused, Sangram Sahoo (31) and his wife Laxmi Tanty (28), were nabbed from their rented accommodation in Timber Colony slum.

The fraud came to light after three victims of Hemgir and Rajgangpur blocks of the district filed a complaint in this connection. Zone III DSP Nirmal Mohapatra said the couple mostly targeted young rural job-seekers of Rajgangpur, Hemgir, Kutra and Bargaon blocks besides other areas of the district. “Tanty is a habitual offender. She was arrested by Bondamunda police in February 2023 for cheating a woman of Rs 30 lakh but was later released on bail.

Investigations revealed the couple collected Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh each from the gullible youth on the false promise of providing them jobs as clerk, section assistant and stenographer in the Rourkela court, the DSP said.

“The couple also issued fake appointment letters and laminated identity cards to many victims. Some of them even landed at the court with the fake appointment letters only to realise they had been cheated,” he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed the couple has collected around Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20 lakh from at least 15 persons, the DSP said. “A four-wheeler, 10 fake identity cards, 15 fake appointment letters and two mobile phones have been seized from the accused,” Mohapatra said.

He further urged other victims to come forward and file complaint. “Investigation is underway to ascertain the property details and bank accounts of the accused and find out if more people are involved in the racket,” the DSP said appealing other job-seekers to not fall prey to such fraud and seek police help if asked for money in lieu of job. He also urged them to be cautious about the job offers on social media platform and always verify the authenticity of such offers.