Odisha's RSP’s plans to augment transport infrastructure face land, encroachment hurdles

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Steel Plant’s plan to augment its transport infrastructure has hit a roadblock with land acquisition and encroachment emerging as major hurdles.

Sources said to avoid the congested Bondamunda rail route for direct transportation of raw materials, the RSP wants to revive its defunct rail track between the steel plant and Dumerta. It also plans to lay new double rail tracks from RSP to Dumerta for direct connectivity to the Basuan line.

RSP sources said after being left unused for last several decades, the old four-km-long RSP to Dumerta rail track was gradually uprooted at many places by unscrupulous elements. Besides, encroachment cropped up with construction of unauthorised residential structures. To reclaim the land and revive the defunct line, a team of RSP visited the site last month only to be driven away by the encroachers.

Similarly, for the second rail line with double tracks between RSP and Dumerta via Barkani, the RSP deposited Rs 132 crore with the South Eastern Railway (SER) as the project cost with land value, six months back. With the double tracks, the RSP would be able to bypass the congested Bondamunda route and through Dumerta, raw materials could be freely transported from Barsuan, Kalta and Taldihi iron ore mines of RSP in Koida Mining Circle without detention.