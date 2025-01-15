Khurda Road-Balangir rail project hits milestone with completion of longest tunnel in Nayagarh

BHUBANESWAR: The Khurda Road - Balangir new rail line project on Tuesday achieved a major milestone with the completion of digging of tunnel no 3 (T3), located between Buguda and Banigochha in Nayagarh district.

The 2.6-km-long tunnel with a two-degree curve has been dug by the new Austrian tunnelling method (NATM) excavation. T3 is the longest tunnel in Nayagarh district and the second longest in the entire Khurda Road-Balangir ongoing rail line project. The tunnel has been excavated with the help of state-of-the-art technologies and machines, designed to navigate the challenging and rugged terrain of the Eastern Ghats.

Railway sources said the railway line has seven tunnels within a 75-km stretch, all located between Daspalla and Purunakatak. The construction of these tunnels, particularly through the difficult terrain of the Eastern Ghats, has been one of the most complex aspects of the project.

Among these tunnels, a 1.9 km stretch between Purunakatak, Charichhak and T7, part of the longest at 4.8 km, has already been completed, with other breakthroughs in T1 and T3. The tunnels are being constructed using the latest techniques to manage complex geological conditions, including varying soil densities and rock formations.

Since some of the tunnels pass through wildlife sanctuaries, those require measures to minimise ecological impacts. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) is carrying out tunnel digging from both ends to expedite completion.

A total of 215 km of the rail line has been completed, including 105.8 km from Khurda Road to Dasapalla and 109 km from Balangir to Purunakatak. The remaining sections, including the stretch from Purunakatak to Adenigarh, are expected to be completed this year.

A railway spokesperson said the 301-km Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project is progressing fast amidst challenges.