Odisha joins Ayushman Bharat, offering Rs 10 lakh coverage to 1.3 crore families

In the history of Odisha’s healthcare, January 13 will be recorded in golden letters. While 33 states of the country joined the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana of the central government, Odisha, along with two other states, had not implemented this scheme. The injustice done to the residents of the state has ended. We will become beneficiaries of the world’s largest health insurance scheme. The opportunity to provide services to the state’s residents, who were deprived of the benefits of the central scheme, was chosen with great enthusiasm. Odisha has found its place as the 34th state on the list. I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda for this gift.

You know that all countries, including India, are committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, which include ensuring universal health coverage so that everyone receives adequate healthcare. In line with this commitment, the Modi government at the Centre formulated the National Health Policy-2017 to ensure healthcare for the most backward sections. Following its recommendations, the Ayushman Bharat scheme was conceptualised as a major initiative of the government of India.

Ayushman Bharat comprises two inter-related schemes. The first is the Health and Wellness Center, and the second is the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. In February 2018, the government of India announced the transformation of 150,000 sub-centres and primary health centres across the country into Health and Wellness Centres. These centres provide comprehensive primary healthcare and reach people’s homes. As a result, maternal and child healthcare, non-communicable diseases, essential medicines, and diagnostic services became accessible.

Although the then state government implemented the first scheme, it did not implement the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana under Ayushman Bharat. Perhaps due to the presence of the word ‘Prime Minister’ in this central scheme, the interests of the state’s residents were sacrificed for political gain. Our state’s youth, who had to work as migrant laborers in other states, were denied the right to access healthcare in the best hospitals outside. Considering this as a sin, we resolved to implement the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha if we came to power, which we are now going to fulfil. Although this scheme was launched by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, it will be implemented in our state from the coming month.