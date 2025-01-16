Delay in party’s organisational polls bares feud in Ganjam BJP

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam BJP is reportedly dogged with factionalism and the delay in holding its organisational elections in the district has made matters worse for the saffron party.
Despite making convincing electoral gains in the district in 2024 general elections, the BJP is struggling to share the spoils as party cadres continue to remain loyal to their respective factions.
Sources said before the general elections, a cold war had started in the district BJP between factions led by party loyalists and new entrants. After BJP’s thumping win, it was hoped that the infighting would end but six months down the line, the rift has only widened further in the district.
For its smooth functioning, the BJP divided Ganjam into two organisational districts - Ganjam and Ghumusar. While Ganjam unit covers Chhatrapur, Berhampur, Digapahandi, Chikiti and Gopalpur assembly seats, Ghumusar has Sorada, Hinjili, Polasara, Bhanjanagar, Aska, Khalikote, Kabisuryanagar and Sanakhemundi segments under its jurisdiction.
Subash Sahu was made president of the party’s Ganjam unit while Gokulananda Mallik, now a minister in the BJP government, became the chief of Ghumusar district. However, after the general elections, Sahu was reportedly sidelined from the party due to his remarks against Transport Minister and Gopalpur MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Jena. Since then, Sahu has not been participating in any BJP event though he is yet to be removed from his post.
BJP sources said Sahu has requested the party’s state leadership to relieve him from Ganjam president’s post. In a letter to the state BJP president, Sahu expressed his desire to be relieved from the responsibility as he had crossed 60 years of age.
Similarly, senior BJP leader Bijay Swain is acting as president of Ghumusar district after Mallik was made Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister. However, Swain too has limited his activities and is focusing on his own area.
The BJP has a total of 35 mandals in Ganjam. So far, office bearers of 19 mandals have been finalised. Election process for the remaining mandals has reportedly been stalled due to growing factionalism in the party. Sources said in all assembly segments, two factions have emerged, one comprising the BJP old-timers and the other consisting of new inductees and turncoats. In a bid to impose supremacy over one another, both the factions are locked in a bitter wrangle.
Political observers said as the party has started to elect office-bearers at the grassroots level, the infighting in BJP has become bitter. If the state leadership does not intervene, it may lead to unpleasant situations.
Vice-president of BJP’s Ganjam district unit Ram Patra said those who are not able to adjust themselves with the party’s ideology are creating differences. There is no place for indiscipline in BJP and those creating disturbances will face appropriate action.
Similarly, BJP spokesperson Sunil Sahu said the new members of the party are confused as Ganjam currently does not have a president. “As the president election is scheduled to be completed soon, I think everything will fall into place,” he added.