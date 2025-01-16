Delay in party’s organisational polls bares feud in Ganjam BJP

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam BJP is reportedly dogged with factionalism and the delay in holding its organisational elections in the district has made matters worse for the saffron party.

Despite making convincing electoral gains in the district in 2024 general elections, the BJP is struggling to share the spoils as party cadres continue to remain loyal to their respective factions.

Sources said before the general elections, a cold war had started in the district BJP between factions led by party loyalists and new entrants. After BJP’s thumping win, it was hoped that the infighting would end but six months down the line, the rift has only widened further in the district.

For its smooth functioning, the BJP divided Ganjam into two organisational districts - Ganjam and Ghumusar. While Ganjam unit covers Chhatrapur, Berhampur, Digapahandi, Chikiti and Gopalpur assembly seats, Ghumusar has Sorada, Hinjili, Polasara, Bhanjanagar, Aska, Khalikote, Kabisuryanagar and Sanakhemundi segments under its jurisdiction.

Subash Sahu was made president of the party’s Ganjam unit while Gokulananda Mallik, now a minister in the BJP government, became the chief of Ghumusar district. However, after the general elections, Sahu was reportedly sidelined from the party due to his remarks against Transport Minister and Gopalpur MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Jena. Since then, Sahu has not been participating in any BJP event though he is yet to be removed from his post.

BJP sources said Sahu has requested the party’s state leadership to relieve him from Ganjam president’s post. In a letter to the state BJP president, Sahu expressed his desire to be relieved from the responsibility as he had crossed 60 years of age.