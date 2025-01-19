Farmers block road in Odisha's Upalada demanding purchase of discoloured paddy

BERHAMPUR: Vehicular movement between Paralakhemundi and Berhampur was disrupted for several hours on Saturday as hundreds of farmers staged road blockade at Upalada demanding procurement of discoloured paddy at mandis in Gajapati district.

The agitating farmers said last month, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the district to take stock of the damage to crops due to unseasonal rains. The CM had assured immediate disbursement of crop damage assistance to the affected farmers. While not a single farmer has received the promised assistance, several mandis are only accepting FAQ paddy, they claimed.

The district administration started paddy procurement in Gajapati from December 7. Farmer leader Suryanarayan Patnaik said as the administration is yet to finalise the list of millers to participate in the procurement process, farmers are waiting at mandis with their paddy stocks. As mandis don’t have storage facility, farmers are compelled to guard their paddy under the open sky.

“Making matters worse, mandi officials are only allowing FAQ paddy due to which several farmers are returning home with their discoloured paddy stocks. Protesting this attitude of officials, farmers blocked the state highway with their paddy,” said Patnaik.

On being informed, the civil supplies officer (CSO) of Gajapati, local tehsildar and deputy registrar of cooperative societies reached the protest site. However, they were detained by the irate farmers.

The agitators said they will continue the blockade and not release the detained officials until the administration gives them a written assurance of receiving their paddy within three days.

Later, police reached the spot and held discussion with the farmers. The officials were released after giving in writing that discoloured paddy would be received at mandis in three days.

CSO Prafulla Behera said this year, a target has been fixed to procure 5.85 lakh quintal of paddy from farmers in Gajapati and accordingly, 45 millers have been identified for the purpose. “But only 26 millers have submitted their documents till date due to which paddy procurement has been delayed. We will apprise the district collector and the state government about the written assurance given to the farmers,” he said.

Behera, however, expressed his inability to comment on the delay in disbursement of crop loss assistance. “Officials tasked with the job can give the reason behind the delay,” he said.

On the other hand, farmers said if the administration fails to keep its promise, they will revive their agitation.